THE PLAYERS Championship conduct surprise donations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship’s Red Coats made a surprise visit to the nonprofit organization “Hearts 4 Minds” which was selected to receive funding from THE PLAYERS Red Coats’ Community Grant program. The group of volunteers presented the surprise check in front of the Hearts for Minds mural in San Marco. In addition to the Hearts 4 Minds presentation, the TPC Red Coats made two other surprise visits this week including The North Florida School for Special Education and River Garden Hebrew Home for the Aged. These charities are three of the 60 total recipients of Red Coat Community Grants this year.

To help promote mental health awareness and coordinate mental services for those in need in Northeast Florida, Hearts 4 Minds has launched a Murals with Meaning program. Each mural has a QR code that can scanned to connect you with resources on the local and national levels. They currently have 11 murals throughout the Jacksonville community. The $15,000 grant by the TPC Red Coats will enable the organization to design and implement three more.

©2023 Cox Media Group