Police and fire rescue at scene of crash on I-10 westbound

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax is still working on details concerning a crash on I-10 in Jacksonville.

Action News Jax is still working on details concerning a crash on I-10 in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are at the scene of a crash westbound, between McDuff Avenue and Cassat Avenue.

Police have said that I-10 in both directions are closed for an “undetermined time frame.”

Westbound I-10 is diverted at McDuff Avenue and eastbound I-10 is diverted at Cassat Avenue. Avoid the area if possible.

Pictures sent to Action News Jax show a fire truck that appears to have gone through a construction barrier.

This is a developing story.

