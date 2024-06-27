Man in critical condition as police investigate San Souci shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after police responded to a shooting at 5600 Cagle Dr. Thursday morning on June 27.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At around 10:30 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers found a man shot in the head.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue took the victim to the hospital where JSO said he is in critical condition.

Homicide unit detectives discovered that two people were involved in a fight over property. During the argument, the victim pulled out a handgun and was then shot in the head. It is unclear with what gun he was shot with.

JSO said in a briefing at the scene that several people have been detained and are being questioned.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.