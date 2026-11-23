JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed an 8-year-old child Sunday on the Oakleaf Plantation Parkway in Jacksonville.

Police said a white BMW sports utility vehicle left the road for unknown reasons near the intersection with Sycamore Hollow Drive and struck a tree.

Two adults and a 7-week-old child survived the crash.

At a briefing at 7 p.m., a police spokesman said all of the other occupants sustained non-life threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

All of the occupants were family members, but police are not releasing details of their relationship or names until next of kin are notified.

The location of the crash is in the Eagle Landing neighborhood. Oakleaf Plantation Parkway is the main corridor through the large development that straddles Duval and St. Johns counties.

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