Police report missing child in Magnolia Gardens neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy has been reported missing in the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find Ahmad Rivera. He was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Sunday near Cleveland Road and 45th Street.

Ahmad has been described as a 10-year-old boy who’s 4′0″ in height and weighs 100 pounds.

He was wearing a blue shirt and shorts with blue stripes down the side.

Anyone who’s seen Ahmad who knows where he’s located is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

