Police respond to Westside for reported ‘undetermined death’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has responded to the area of 1200 Labelle St. on the Westside for reports of an “undetermined death.”

Police confirmed the death at around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. JSO will be holding a briefing at 5 p.m.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

