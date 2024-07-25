Police searching for missing man in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police are searching for a man who went missing around 12:30 p.m. on Thu., July 25.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Samuel Shade was last seen in the area of NW Escambia St. and NW Columbia Ave. Police do not know what direction he was traveling in.

Mr. Shade is 56 years old, 5-feet-5 inches tall, and weighs 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

There was no description of what he was wearing.

If you see Mr. Shade you are asked to call police immediately at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.