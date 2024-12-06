Local

Police: Speed a factor in fatal Jacksonville crash

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Speed a factor in fatal Jacksonville crash
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead following a single-vehicle wreck early Friday. The driver, a woman in her 30s, was traveling southbound in the 3900 Roosevelt Boulevard at about 1:48 a.m. She attempted to enter the Blanding Boulevard entrance ramp, struck the curb, overturned, and hit a light pole. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at a new conference Friday morning. Speed was a factor in the wreck, according to JSO.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!