Polling Location Finder: Check here to find your voting precinct

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After months of campaigning, Election Day is here. Voters will decide who they want to lead the country and other federal, state, and local races across Florida and Georgia.
Around 8.2 million of Florida’s registered voters have cast their ballot since early voting opened on Oct. 21. In Georgia, 4,004,588 voters have cast ballots either by voting early or absentee by mail.
For those voting on Election Day, here’s a county-by-county list where you can find your polling place in Northeast Florida and South Georgia.
Florida
Baker County: Click here to find your polling place
Bradford County: Click here to find your polling place
Clay County: Click here to find your polling place
Columbia County: Click here to find your polling place
Duval County: Click here to find your polling place
Flagler County: Click here to find your polling place
Nassau County: Click here to find your polling place
Putnam County: Click here to find your polling place
St. Johns County: Click here to find your polling place
Union County: Click here to find your polling place
Georgia
Camden County: Click here to find your polling place
Charlton County: Click here to find your polling place
Brantley County: Click here to find your polling place
Glynn County: Click here to find your polling place
Pierce County: Click here to find your polling place
Ware County: Click here to find your polling place
