Ponte Vedra Concert Hall to reopen with headlining performance by Dan Tyminski

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — After 15 months of renovations, the Ponte Vedra Music Hall is set to reopen on Friday, August 1 with a featured concert by Grammy Award-winning artist Dan Tyminski.

After the renovations done by Fisher Koppenhafer, the newly refurbished venue will feature:

Expanded capacity with a second-floor balcony and stadium-style seating on the first floor.

Two outdoor terraces for enhanced guest experiences.

Cutting-edge lighting and an L-Acoustics audio system – one of the first of its kind in North America, ensuring an unparalleled sound experience

Upgraded and modernized restrooms, an onsite merchandise shop, and elevated concessions, including a Kookaburra Coffee Outpost.

The refurbishments aim to set a new standard for live music experiences throughout Ponte Vedra as well as throughout the nation.

“This moment is a celebration of the hard work and dedication of so many people who brought this renovation to life,” said Gabe Pellicer, CEO & President of SJC Cultural Events, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that manages and operates Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. “We’ve reimagined the venue as a world-class destination, and it’s truly special to have a bluegrass icon like Dan Tyminski open this next chapter. We’re thrilled to welcome the community back so we can continue creating unforgettable concert experiences and sharing this incredible space with live music fans.”

Throughout his 30+ year career, Tyminski has left an indelible mark across modern music. His unmistakable voice accompanies George Clooney’s performance of “I Am A Man of Constant Sorrow” in the film ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’‘, and his global hit collaboration with Swedish DJ Avicii on “Hey Brother” has been streamed over one billion times.

A longtime member of Alison Krauss and Union Station, Tyminski has earned multiple Grammy Awards and has become one of bluegrass music’s most celebrated artists. His electrifying live performances with the Dan Tyminski Band have made him a must-see act for music fans of any genre. His latest album, Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman, was released in 2024 and is Grammy-nominated.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, March 7. Click HERE to learn more.

