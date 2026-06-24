Ponte Vedra residents on edge about proposed changes for A1A intersections

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Ponte Vedra residents say changes that could come to several intersections have them on edge. It’s a part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s effort to make intersections on Florida State Road A1A safer for drivers and pedestrians.

Some residents told Action News Jax they worry the solution FDOT has come up with will change the traffic flow and cause congestion.

“Well, it’s confusing what they’re proposing,” said Sean Manago, a neighbor who has lived in Ponte Vedra for about 23 years.

One of the proposed changes will block through traffic at the intersection of Solana Road and A1A. Instead of going straight across, drivers will have to turn right on A1A, make a U-Turn, head back from the other direction of A1A, and make a right on Solana Road on the other side.

“We do see accidents from time to time, and because it’s a high traffic area at certain times of the day and a lot of people are making left-hand turns, right-hand turns, Manago said.

Manago says this could cause traffic to back up in some areas.

“You’re gonna cause more problems there because they are gonna have a backup of cars that need to go left. They can’t go left now,” Manago said.

FDOT plans to host two public meetings to walk them through how it will work and hear residents’ concerns.

Manago, who’s planning to go, hopes to gain clarity and throw out ideas of his own.

“The turn signal itself that allows you to turn left into these neighborhoods should be a red and a green only. They have it flashing yellow after the green light goes, and it goes yellow. And a lot of times people can’t see what’s coming from the other side,” Manago said. He says he is optimistic about what he will learn.

FDOT lists the following as changes they plan to discuss with residents:

Fairfield Boulevard/Sawgrass Drive West will undergo re-routing of eastbound/westbound through and left-turn movements.

TPC Boulevard/Country Club Boulevard will undergo re-routing of eastbound/westbound through movements. Northbound and southbound left turns will be offset at both intersections for improved visibility.

Sawgrass Village Drive/L’Atrium Drive will undergo re-routing of eastbound/westbound through movements.

Solana Road will undergo re-routing of northbound left-turn and westbound through movements.

Merchants Plaza to Professional Drive will undergo an extension of the southbound auxiliary lane to improve merging from J.T. Butler Boulevard (State Road 202).

Ponte Vedra Lakes Boulevard will undergo an extension of the eastbound right-turn lane.

FDOT says they will host the in-person public hearing on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Players Community Senior Center located at 175 Landrum Ln., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 . The hearing will consist of an informal open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and a formal presentation and public comment period beginning at 6 p.m.

The virtual public hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. The hearing will consist of an informal open house from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a formal presentation and public comment period beginning at 5:30 p.m. Interested parties may participate online here.

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