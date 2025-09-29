Power outage leaves more than 1,000 customers without service in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A power outage affecting 1,802 customers was reported on Monday at 11:24 AM. The outage appears to be in the Windy Hill area.

According to JEA’s website, the estimated time of restoration for the outage is currently pending.

The cause of the outage remains unknown at this time, and the exact time when power will be restored is also uncertain.

This story will be updated as more details are available.

