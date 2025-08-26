Powerball jackpot soars to $815 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $815 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing.

The next drawing at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday on Action News Jax sets the stage for the seventh-largest prize in the game’s history.

The cash value of the jackpot is estimated at $367.9 million, offering winners the option between an annuitized prize or a lump sum payment.

Monday night’s drawing included white balls 16, 19, 34, 37, 64 and the red Powerball 22.

The jackpot has been growing since May 31 when a lucky Powerball player in California claimed $204.5 million. There have been three other winners this year.

While Monday’s jackpot went unclaimed, two tickets purchased in Georgia and Texas matched all five white balls, each winning $1 million. Additionally, 26 tickets won $50,000 prizes, and five tickets won $150,000 prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The only states that do not participate are Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top Ten Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 - OR

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI

$815 Million (est) – Aug. 27, 2025

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

