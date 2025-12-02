Local

Predator Pro Billiard Series brings global championships home to Jacksonville

By Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The world’s top billiard athletes will head to Jacksonville this December as the Predator Group brings its premier global tour—the Predator Pro Billiard Series—home for a week of elite competition. From December 16–21, 2025, the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront will host three major international events: the 2025 Kamui WPA Women’s 9-Ball World Championship, the Jax Men’s Open, and the Jax Mixed Doubles Open.

Produced by Jacksonville-based Predator Group, the Predator Pro Billiard Series spans five continents. CEO Karim Belhaj says bringing the tour home marks a key moment: “These events unite global talent, global audiences, and global ambition, all anchored here in a city that shares our passion for growth.”

The 2025 Kamui WPA Women’s 9-Ball World Championship will feature the top 64 players in the world, including current No. 1 Kristina Tkatch and 2024 World Champion Rubilen Amit, as well as top competitors from Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Predator Group emphasized its commitment to elevating women’s billiards: “Hosting the 2025 Women’s World Championship in Jacksonville reflects our determination to create more opportunities and more world-class stages for the incredible women in our sport.”

All events are free to attend, giving fans a rare chance to see world-class billiards live in Jacksonville. Event details and schedules are available at ProBilliardSeries.com, with global streaming on ProBilliardTV on YouTube.

