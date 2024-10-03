President Biden’s visit to hurricane-ravaged Berrien County, GA met with mixed reactions from locals

RAY CITY, Ga. — President Joe Biden toured damage and spoke at a pecan farm just outside of Ray City, Georgia on Thursday.

Biden’s visit to the Peach State came just a day after he approved 100% reimbursement for emergency work in Georgia.

President Joe Biden touched down at Moody Air Force Base around 3:20 p.m. before heading to hurricane-torn Berrien County, Georgia.

The President gave brief remarks at a pecan farm that sustained severe crop damage.

“A lot of people are in real trouble. We want you to know we see you. We’re with you. We’re going to persevere and get through all of this,” said President Biden.

Nearby Ray City took a serious hit from Hurricane Helene.

Tree debris still littered the roadside.

One home even caught fire in the middle of the most intense weather.

The burned wreckage stood as a reminder of the various ways a hurricane can inflict damage, but thankfully everyone made it out safely.

Ray City local Landrie Rider witnessed the terrifying scene.

“I just seen the house and I was like, oh my God, please don’t let it be anyone I know,” said Rider.

National guard service members handed out tarps Thursday, and several local businesses and community members offered their services by feeding their neighbors and helping them get supplies.

“We came out here today. We fed probably a good 500 people and we’re going to keep at it until we run out of food,” said Michael Anderson, who was working with a group of volunteers from First Commerce Credit Union.

Hershell Boyd, who owns a citrus nursery just out of town, brought in heavy equipment over the past several days to help clear debris, remove trees from homes and help unload pallets of supplies.

“Community response is most important. I mean, wonderful people live here. Not everybody has equipment and, you know, the means. I keep several chainsaws ready to go all the time,” said Boyd.

Ray City Mayor Brenda Exum told Action News Jax, while community support has been great in the storm’s aftermath, there still are unmet needs.

“We need food. Georgia Power is here, but I was told maybe a week. Cause it’s just devastating. And we’ve probably had ten to twelve houses that were totally demolished,” said Exum.

Based on those we spoke with, President Biden’s visit generated mixed reactions.

“It’s good that he knows what’s going on, he’s watching what’s happening, but at the same time it’s terrible what’s going on and the effects that’s happened to everybody,” said Rider.

“It’s better just to move on to the next question,” said Boyd when asked about his feelings on the President’s visit.

Local officials we spoke with had a similar response.

“I appreciate what the US government is doing for us, however, I have no comment on this President,” said Ray City Councilman David Schools.

Mayor Exum and Councilman Schools told us, while National Guard troops arrived in the area Thursday, they feel the federal response to this rural area took too long.

“I know it’s a catastrophe and they’re doing the best they can, and I hope they’re doing the best they can, but you know a more timely response would have been nice,” said Schools.

“It was Saturday before we got any supplies,” said Exum.

“And any kind of communication,” Schools added.

The hope is, with the President coming to the hard-hit community, recovery efforts will be bolstered.

Based on the size and types of vehicles in the motorcade that passed by on its way into Berrien County, it appeared the President arrived with some of that help Thursday.

