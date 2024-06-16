President of Hampton Golf appointed to JEA board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — MG Orender, the president of Hampton Golf, has been appointed to the JEA board of directors.

Jacksonville City Council approved the appointment at the June 11 meeting.

JEA Interim CEO and Managing Director Vickie Cavey said the board is pleased that Orender has joined their ranks.

“His extensive experience will help us continue to advance in serving our customers today and for the future. We look forward to working with Mr. Orender,” Carvey said in a news release.

Orender is filling the vacancy left by Marty Lanahan, who served on the board for many years.

Orender serves as president of Hampton Golf, which owns and/or manages 32 golf courses in several states including Florida.

