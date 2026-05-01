Price alarm: Gas prices surge again in Florida, average is $4.28 for unleaded

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida’s average gas prices are up, again, to $4.28. It’s 12 cents higher than Thursday, and more than 30 cents higher than last week.

The average for unleaded in Duval County is $4.30, while Clay and St. Johns County average $4.34.

Oil prices have surged above $100 per barrel with no indication of when the Strait of Hormuz will reopen.

Gas prices are the highest they’ve been in four years, since late July 2022, according to AAA.

President Trump on Thursday said again that oil and gas prices will drop after the war with Iran is over but for now.

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