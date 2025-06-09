Public invited to comment on Castillo de San Marcos seawall rehabilitation plan

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The National Park Service is planning to raise and rehabilitate the sea walls around the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, and it’s now asking for public comment on the plan.

According to officials, the current condition of the seawall, which helps prevent flooding of the area during storms, ranges from fair to poor.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The public input period runs from June 9 to July 9, allowing review of the Environmental Assessment of the plan. It includes three alternative plans and analyzes potential impacts.

“We continue to be excited about this project and look forward to increasing resiliency from storm events and flooding to the Fort and St. Augustine,” said Gordie Wilson, Superintendent of Castillo de San Marcos National Monument. “This project will replace critical centuries-old infrastructure in a thoughtful and sensitive way. The priority is historic preservation and flooding protection of the Fort and the surrounding communities.”

To review the plan and provide your own input online, click here.

Although submitting comments through the project website is preferred, comments may also be mailed to:

Attn: Superintendent Gordie Wilson Raise and Rehabilitate Seawall Project

Castillo de San Marcos National Monument 1 South Castillo Drive

St Augustine, FL 32084

Mailed comments must be postmarked by July 9, 2025.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]