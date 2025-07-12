Publix employee rescues teen trapped in sinking truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A quick-thinking Publix employee is being hailed a hero after rescuing a co-worker from a submerged truck on Jacksonville’s Northside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Ryan Lauber was on break behind the Dunn Avenue store last Thursday when he heard someone yelling for help.

Lauber saw a pickup truck sinking into a retention pond and immediately jumped a 6-foot fence to help.

Inside was his 19-year-old co-worker, who had just gotten off work and accidentally drove into the pond after losing control behind the store.

The teen was trapped in the truck for about 10 minutes before he managed to escape and float to the surface.

Lauber found him weak and struggling in the water and pulled him to safety.

Officers, including one who was off duty nearby, arrived just as the truck disappeared below the surface.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

JSO honored Lauber with a challenge coin for his bravery, calling him a true local hero.

