Putnam County officials on high alert as Hurricane Milton approaches

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County officials are ramping up preparations to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in the county.

Local authorities are working to implement emergency response plans and provide vital information to the public.

With Hurricane Milton expected to make landfall as a major hurricane, our First Alert Weather Team is predicting it could bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and the potential for flooding across Northeast Florida, and one of the hardest hit may be Putnam County.

“If you flooded during Irma or Ian, expect to get flooded this time,” Putnam County Emergency Management Specialist Danelle Rich said.

Rich is recommending people evacuate from Zone F, Fed Point, Dunns Creek, and Sportsmans Harbor, which are areas known to flood.

Officials are activating emergency plans, setting up shelters, and urging residents to get sandbags if needed.

“If you’re in a location where you expect to get water, we advise to get sandbags. There are multiple locations around the county. They are self-serve so you need to bring a shovel with you,” Rich said.

Rich urges residents to take advantage of the county’s shelters.

“So we’ll have five shelters open, they will be opening at 6 p.m. tonight. We do not have a time limit on when you can get there. We just ask that you get there before the impact starts occurring that is for your safety," Rich said.

The County has already activated its Emergency Operations Center.

“Our citizen information center staffed at 8 a.m. this morning and they will be going 24 hours until after the event,” Rich said.

Anyone who has questions or reports can call the emergency management agency at 386-329-1904

