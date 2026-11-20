JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a residence on the city’s Westside on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 2400 block of Tyson Lake Drive following a report of a shooting.

Responding officers entered the home and located the deceased man inside. Investigators are attempting to establish what happened prior to the discovery and authorities have not publicly identified the victim or released an official cause of death.

Tabitha Chandler, a neighbor living along Tyson Lake Drive, witnessed the extensive police response after returning from a shopping trip at Walmart.

She had expected a quiet evening with her nephew and was inside cleaning when her nephew alerted her to the flashing emergency lights outside.

“I was inside cleaning and my nephew said there was about 30 cop cars outside and I thought he was joking. As I went outside, I saw that they were blocking the streets off with crime scene tape and there was five to seven cars at the time,” Chandler said.

Chandler said the neighborhood remained completely quiet before the police units arrived. From her window facing the street, she recorded video showing officers securing the scene with tape.

“We did not hear any guns shots at all. It was very quiet throughout the entire night,” Chandler said.

While Chandler explained that the neighborhood frequently encounters disturbances caused by local youths, she acknowledged that an incident of this magnitude had never occurred on the street before.

“To be quite fair, this neighborhood has a lot of activity going on as far as the teenagers, the takeovers as well. A lot of kids are running around.

“They’re breaking into vehicles. They’re banging on people’s garage doors in this neighborhoods. So something like this isn’t too out of the ordinary,” Chandler said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was asked whether the man who died resided at the home where he was found. Agency officials said the case remains an active investigation and declined to comment further.

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