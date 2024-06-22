Local

Ramp from Northbound I-295 to U.S. 17 to close nighly June 23-25

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

First Alert Traffic

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that due to the ongoing interchange improvement and resurfacing project at I-295 and U.S. 17, the ramp from northbound I-295 to U.S. 17 will close at 9:00 p.m. nightly from Sunday, June 23 through Tuesday, June 25, reopening by 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

The closures are necessary to allow crews to complete drainage improvements.

During the closure, drivers will continue on northbound I-295 to Blanding Boulevard and use southbound I-295 to access U.S. 17.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!