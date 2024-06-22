Ramp from Northbound I-295 to U.S. 17 to close nighly June 23-25

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that due to the ongoing interchange improvement and resurfacing project at I-295 and U.S. 17, the ramp from northbound I-295 to U.S. 17 will close at 9:00 p.m. nightly from Sunday, June 23 through Tuesday, June 25, reopening by 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

The closures are necessary to allow crews to complete drainage improvements.

During the closure, drivers will continue on northbound I-295 to Blanding Boulevard and use southbound I-295 to access U.S. 17.

