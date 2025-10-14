Recall Alert: Freeze dried pet treats marked for potential bacteria contamination

Foodynamics announces a voluntary recall for specific lots of Raw Dog Barkery, BellePepper Cats, and Kanu Pets brand freeze dried treats due to potential salmonella contamination. — Foodynamics announces a voluntary recall for specific lots of Raw Dog Barkery, BellePepper Cats, and Kanu Pets brand freeze dried treats due to potential salmonella contamination.

Contaminated treats may affect animals eating the treats as well as owners handling the products if they haven’t washed their hands after touching the product directly or any surfaces that may have been exposed.

1 package of recalled Kanu Pets products was sold by the retailer in Florida in a 3 ounce packaged plastic bag labeled “Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Raw treats” and had a Use By / Lot # sticker on the back label of 031627. Labels below.

Recalled products were shipped from Wisconsin via USPS to retailers in Florida, Wisconsin, and New York. Four recalled Raw Dog Barkery products were packaged in 3 ounce and 16 ounce packages with a “use by” date and lot # printed on a sticker on the back label. These products were distributed through SimplyDried Treats, Magpies Gourmet Dog Treats, and What’s In the Bowl Delafield in Wisconsin.

Two packages of the BellePepper Cats were sold in New York in 3 ounce packaged plastic bags labeled “Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Slices” with a “use by” sticker listing 031627. Use by and lot #’s 121426 and 011526 may also be included in the samples offered by retailers.

Foodynamics says it has successfully traced all of the product distribution within hours of the recall notice and contacted all direct customers.

Healthy people affected by salmonella should watch for nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Salmonella may cause more serious ailments such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Anyone with these symptoms should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with salmonella infections may become lethargic and have diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets may only have decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Contact your veterinarian if your pet has these symptoms.

