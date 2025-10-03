Recall Alert: Over 2,000 power banks could pose fire and burn hazards

Technology company Zyntony announces a recall of 2,400 rechargeable USB power banks following two reports of the lithium-ion battery overheating and catching fire.

One minor burn injury was reported, and another including property damage totaling around $3,300. The reports state the batteries overheated even when not in use.

The recall includes Kogalla-branded power bank models BP125, BatPak 2F and BatPak 3F. The recalled rechargeable USB power banks have 6,700mAh, 13,400mAh or 20,100mAh lithium-ion batteries and were sold separately and included with Kogalla trail lights. The affected products were sold at Kogalla.com from June 2024 to January 2025 for the BP125 and BatPak2F power banks, and August 2024 to January 2025 for the BatPak3FR power banks.

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Kogalla for instructions on how to get a free replacement power bank. Anyone seeking a replacement must fill out an online form.

The recalled power banks should immediately be disposed of. Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal.

Jacksonville’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility is on 2675 Commonwealth Ave and can be called at (904) 387-8847.

