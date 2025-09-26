Recall Alert: Over one million countertop ovens recalled for burn hazard

Jacksonville, Fla. — Nearly 1.2 million Oster brand French Door Countertop Ovens are the subject of a recall following reports that the doors could unexpectedly close and burn the user. Importer Sunbeam Products Inc. received 95 reports of the doors unexpectedly closing and burning customers. Two reports describe second-degree burns.

The recalled ovens have a spring-loaded bilateral door made with glass and metal handles. The recall marks ovens with model numbers TSSTTVFDXL, TSSTTVFDDG, TSSTTVFDMAF and TSSTTVFDDAF. Model numbers can be found on the back of the oven and on the original packaging.

The ovens were sold at Bed Bath and Beyond, Costco, Walmart, and other stores nationwide along with Amazon.com and Overstock.com from August 2015 through July 2025.

Anyone with an oven matching the description and model number should immediately stop using it and contact Sunbeam Products Inc. for a free repair kit. The repair kit includes a clip-on device which provides additional holding force to keep the doors open when needed. It also includes repair instructions and a QR code link to an installation video. The kit doesn’t require any tools to install.

