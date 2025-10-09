Recall Alert: Undeclared shrimp in veggie spring rolls

Jacksonville, Fla. — A limited quantity of 10 ounce vegetable spring rolls under the brand Fusia Asian Inspirations are being recalled over what appears to be a labeling mistake. Some of the packaged spring rolls contain shrimp, possibly endangering people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to shrimp or shellfish.

The product is a 10 ounce package identified by UPC 4099100222258 with a best before date of 05/17/2027 printed on the back of the box.

Veggie Spring Rolls Backside

No other products under the Fusia Asian Inspirations brand are affected by this recall.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that certain cases of Shrimp Spring Rolls may have been inadvertently packaged in boxes labeled as Vegetable Spring Rolls. The cause of this labeling error is being investigated. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with ALDI and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

There are no confirmed allergic reactions reported related to this issue at this time.

Anyone who bought this product is asked to throw it out or return it to ALDI for a full refund.

