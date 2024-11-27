Local

A recap of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season and the 3 hurricanes that hit Florida

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season comes to an end on Saturday, November 30.

This year, there were 18 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and five major hurricanes.

Three hurricanes impacted Florida, including Debby, Helene, and Milton.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team gives a detailed summary of the busy season, how the activity compared to pre-season forecasts and climatology, and how each of the aforementioned storms brought impacts to Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

You can watch the video above to get a complete recap from our meteorologists.

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1.

TALKING THE TROPICS WITH MIKE: A recap of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season


