Record travel expected in Florida this Memorial Day weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — A record number of travelers expected to hit Florida roads and airports over Memorial Day weekend - with safety experts referring to this as the start of the 100 deadliest days of summer. AAA expects 2.6 million Floridians will travel more than 50 miles from home, a 4% percent increase over last year. Orlando and Miami are expected to be among the most popular travel destinations.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Days turn to Summer with more humidity and some rain. Friday & Saturday morning may be the coolest and nicest until October. Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says today’s another sunny and warm day, but it won’t be humid. Saturday’s very similar but the humidity starts to build in on Sunday. An isolated shower/storm may try to pop Sunday afternoon, but that won’t be much. Memorial Day will be a typical NE FL summer day with a few afternoon storms. The weather pattern turns wetter mid to late week next week.

JOIN US!: Weathering the Storm with Mike Buresh and the First Alert Weather team is June 4. This free event in the Farah and Farah Performance Studio requires pre-registration.

Three Big Things to Know:

Mourners gathered outside the White House at a candlelight vigil held to remember two Israel embassy staffers murdered the other night. Expect to see increased security this weekend around local synagogues and Jewish centers.

Two dozen men are now behind bars, accused by JSO of trying to solicit sex from children. According to JSO, the operation took place from May 13-18, and the men arrested were as young as 21 years old and as old as 61 years old.

The Trump administration revokes Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students, escalating a fight with the Ivy League institution.

So long, Coach!: The winningest coach in University of North Florida men’s basketball history, Matthew Driscoll, is resigning to take an associate head coaching position at Kansas State. Driscoll arrived at UNF in 2009 and since then also became the winningest coach in ASUN men’s basketball history.



