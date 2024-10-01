Registration open for Riverside Avondale Preservation Luminaria Night starting today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting today, registrations are open for the annual Riverside Avondale Preservation (RAP) Luminaria Night, set to take place at the Garden Club of Jacksonville. This festive event features luminaria tours hosted by Go Tuk’n, along with a holiday celebration at the Garden Club.

Visitors can enjoy the view of luminaria from the front lawn while listening to holiday music, sipping beverages, enjoying small bites, and playing lawn games. In addition, a pop-up shop will showcase vendors selling homegrown and handmade items, including plants, garden-produced goods, honey, artwork, jewelry, and handcrafted products.

The event is free and open to the public.

Vendor Opportunities

Interested in selling plants, food, or handmade items? Prospective vendors can download and complete the vendor agreement, then email it to info@gardenclubjax.org by November 22, 2024. The form is available on the Garden Club’s website.

Go Tuk’n Luminaria Tours

Go Tuk’n will offer open-air tours through the illuminated Riverside and Avondale neighborhoods. Each Tuk Tuk seats six, and the Tuk’n Bus will also be running. Children under 3 ride free but must sit on an adult’s lap. Current Garden Club members will receive a $5 discount on tickets. Tickets will be available for purchase later this fall.

Luminaria Kits for Sale

In December, luminaria kits will be available for purchase as part of a major fundraiser for Riverside Avondale Preservation. Neighbors along Riverside Avenue are encouraged to join in, and Garden Club volunteers will assemble and place the kits in front of local businesses, removing them at the end of the evening.

For more information, visit the Garden Club of Jacksonville’s website.

