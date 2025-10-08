‘Rest easy’: Jacksonville dance studio mourns man whose moves went viral in their 2019 video

A Jacksonville man whose dance moves went viral has died, the studio where he danced announced Tuesday.

1Vibe Dance, a studio located on Jacksonville’s Southside, paid tribute to Mike Alancourt in a Facebook post.

Our hearts are heavy as we grieve and remember our dear friend, Mike Alancourt. 💔 Mike was the kind of light this world... Posted by 1Vibe Dance on Tuesday, October 7, 2025

A video of Alancourt dancing to Post Malone’s “Wow” at 1Vibe Dance back in 2019 went viral.

It led to an appearance on The Ellen Show, and then to Alancourt getting to show off his dance moves in Malone’s video for “Wow.”

1Vibe Dance shared photos and video of Alancourt in its post, writing in part:

"Mike was the kind of light this world doesn’t see often — pure, joyful, and endlessly genuine. His love for dance, and for people, reached far beyond what he could have imagined. The joy he shared touched hearts all over the world, reminding us that happiness can be as simple and powerful as being yourself."

