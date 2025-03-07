‘The rest of it’s on the table’: Council Finance Chair details new “Duval DOGE” effort

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval DOGE - That’s how Council Finance Chair Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large) is branding a new cost-cutting and government efficiency effort he’s leading at the local level.

Salem argued with budget deficits likely on the horizon, Jacksonville needs to get serious about fiscal responsibility.

“We’re looking at deficits, Jake, of $70 to $100 million over the next three years, and that’s pretty scary,” said Salem.

He described “Duval DOGE” as a collaborative effort between city auditors and council members similar to the federal effort led by Billionaire Elon Musk.

“Coming up with some ideas where we can hopefully save some money in this government, both short term as well as in the next budget,” said Salem.

When asked about a local DOGE, Mayor Donna Deegan highlighted some ways her administration has already worked to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

“We started our LEAN Program a year ago that’s cut 125,000 hours in terms of efficiency for our departments. So, we are working hard on efficiency ourselves,” said Deegan.

She said she’s interested to see what “Duval DOGE” comes up with, but hopes it doesn’t serve as an opportunity for political theater.

“I am certainly hopeful that it is more practical than performative,” said Deegan.

We asked Salem whether he expects the fast-paced and, at times, seemingly chaotic pace of announcements and cuts produced by the federal DOGE.

He argued this local effort will be much different.

“Much more thoughtful, more targeted towards specific expenses,” said Salem.

And as far as what could be on the chopping block, Salem indicated police, fire and trash - some of the city’s biggest budgetary expenses - are off limits.

But everything else...

“I think the rest of it’s on the table,” said Salem.

The first Duval DOGE hearing is set for next Tuesday at 3:30 P.M. in the Lynnwood Roberts room at City Hall.

It’s open to the public.

