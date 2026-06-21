Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks final Harveys Supermarket transition to Winn-Dixie

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Winn-Dixie marked the opening of its new Brentwood store Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m., followed by a community celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The store, located at 201 W. 48th St., is a converted Harveys Supermarket location.

Its opening marks the final Harveys Supermarket to transition to the Winn-Dixie banner, uniting all of the company’s stores under the Winn-Dixie name across Florida and southern Georgia.

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The new location features expanded Hispanic offerings throughout the store, including produce staples such as roots, tropical fruits, and plantains; deli items including ropa vieja, sweet plantains and cold cuts; bakery specialties such as tres leches cake and Cuban and Puerto Rican rolls; thin-cut meats including flap meat, skirt steak and picanha; and whole snapper in the seafood department.

The deli has also been enhanced with daily self-serve hot foods, freshly prepared sandwiches and salads, and the chain’s Lip Lickin’ Chicken offerings, including rotisserie chicken, popcorn chicken and a wing bar.

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Other updates include refreshed produce, bakery, meat, seafood, floral and grocery departments; a modernized exterior with a new façade, color palette and signage; and a new community room offering flexible meeting space.

The Brentwood Winn-Dixie is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

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