Road back open after crash closed lanes on I-295 North near Gate Parkway exit

UPDATE: The road has been cleared out.

END UPDATE

The Florida Highway Patrol reported a crash involving injuries on I-295 north before the Gate Parkway Exit.

Troopers arrived at the scene at 5:43 PM, according to FHP.

The left and middle lanes are currently blocked while emergency crews work on the scene.

The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department responded to the crash, but there is no word yet about injuries.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes if they are headed north.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

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