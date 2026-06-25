Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville completes Adventure Alley renovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville announced the completion of Adventure Alley on June 22. This transformative renovation provides new spaces for play, creativity, and connection for children and teens staying at the House while receiving medical care.

Adventure Alley brings together two distinct spaces: KidVenture, designed for younger children, and The Hangout, tailored for teens.

These areas offer opportunities for imagination and moments of normalcy for families facing challenging circumstances. Since opening, Adventure Alley has become a favorite gathering place for families staying at the House.

The project was made possible through the collaboration of philanthropic partners, community leaders, designers, builders, and volunteers. The Terry Family Foundation provided a grant for Adventure Alley, continuing the legacy of the late C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry, who supported House throughout their lives.

Terry Family Foundation President Betsy Cox said, “The Terry Family Foundation is proud to continue the legacy of support Herman and Terry provided House throughout their lifetimes. Adventure Alley is more than a renovation. It is an investment in joy, resilience, and the well-being of families facing some of life’s most difficult moments.”

AE7 Architects, a Jacksonville-based architecture and interior design firm, developed the creative vision for Adventure Alley in close collaboration with House Jacksonville. Andrew Morrell, Lead of AE7’s Jacksonville office, said, “Designing an immersive experience for children and teens of all ages was both an exciting opportunity and a meaningful responsibility. Together, we pushed the boundaries of imagination through innovative use of materials, color and storytelling, while ensuring the space met the highest standards for cleanability, durability and safety for kids at play.”

Cerris Builders brought the vision for Adventure Alley to life. Sam Whetstone, Cerris Builders Operations Manager, said, “Projects like Adventure Alley remind us that construction is about more than buildings. It is about creating places that positively impact lives. We are proud to partner with House Jacksonville and the many community supporters who helped create a space that will serve families for years to come.”

Additional support for Adventure Alley was provided by The Bryan Family Trustees of the Henry and Lucy Gooding Endowment, The Warren E. Anderson Family, VanTrust Real Estate, The Vineyard Family Foundation, Voya Financial, Alfred I. duPont Foundation, Inc., Campbell Plumbing & Mechanical Contractors Southeast, Inc., FASTSIGNS Baymeadows, Steve and Laurie Austin and many other generous donors and partners.

House Jacksonville CEO Joey Leik said, “Adventure Alley is a testament to what is possible when a community comes together around families. Every donor, partner, and volunteer who contributed to this project helped create something extraordinary. They created spaces where children can laugh and simply be kids while their families focus on what matters most.”

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