Safety concerns prompt a proposal for more security in the Riverside area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council legislation is working to address ongoing safety concerns in the Riverside area with an increase in security.

Lorie Len is the owner of Park Place Lounge at the corner of Post Street and King Street. She said they’ve had a lot of people creating a ruckus after the bars close in the area and she said its a real safety issue that has to be addressed.

“There was fighting going on, right at close and after close and we are talking 2-3 o’clock in the morning,” said Len. “These were not just drunk people leaving a bar.”

That type of behavior is what Len said is raising safety concerns on King Street in Riverside.

“There are a lot of King Street businesses here who care about security,” said Len.

And now the city is stepping in to help solve the problem.

During a Jacksonville Neighborhoods Committee meeting Monday, City Council Member Jimmy Peluso said he is getting reports that people are drinking illegally and bringing weapons into some of the businesses.

“We need to make sure we have a police presence there,” said Peluso. “A lot of these establishments have bouncers but no official JSO presence.”

According to JSO’s crime map, there were 98 incidents in the last three months, within a half mile of King street and College Street. Some of those include car thefts and assaults.

Now as the city works with the business owners, a proposed legislation would set aside $10,000 to increase security in the area.

Those dollars are matched by local businesses, and it will pay for up to two police officers on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 p.m. To 3 a.m.

“The security here is letting everybody know we care enough about King Street,” said Len.

This is expected to be voted on at a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 24th.

