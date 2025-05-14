Safety or history? Mandarin neighbors debate need for sidewalks along Mandarin Road

Jacksonville, Fl — Top stories on the Wednesday edition of Jacksonville’s Morning News for May 14, 2025:

A warming trend is ahead, turning dry. Highs today in the upper 80s inland to near 90 degrees. Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll heat to near or right at record levels Friday and into the weekend.

Three Big Things to Know:

An armed man is shot and killed by Jacksonville police during an hours-long standoff. It’s the 9th officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville in 2025.

President Trump, speaking with Mideast leaders, says he’s hopeful about the future of the region.

Sticker shock: Some Jacksonville property owners are seeing the first sign of a big increase in solid waste. WOKV reported in February when city council gave preliminary approval to a solid waste bill that more than doubles the monthly rate. Supporters on city council say the current fee doesn’t cover debt from its trash services, but some property owners say the burden is too high.

MANDARIN: It’s a street lined with big, mature oak trees but Mandarin Road is narrow and doesn’t have a complete sidewalk for people to use. Now, a debate in the neighborhood about a proposed JTA project. More than 600 people have signed a petition to stop the project. City Council members say they’re pushing for the sidewalk project after a 2016 survey found it would be helpful. JTA is hosting a public meeting tonight at 6:00 at the Mandarin Community Club.

FLYING MELANIA: Jimmy Failla weighs in on President Trump’s planned acceptance of a free Air Force One replacement from Qatar. Trump’s plan threatens to turn a global symbol of American power into an airborne collection of ethical, legal, security and counterintelligence concerns.

Fox’s Capitol Correspondent Ryan Schmelz has the latest on President Trump’s “one big beautiful bill” framework, what objections are being raised by key Republican holdouts, and Speaker Johnson’s efforts to get this bill passed by Memorial Day.