The Salvation Army held its 21st annual Empty Bowls event in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Salvation Army held its 21st annual Empty Bowls event Tuesday, giving attendees a glimpse into what a typical meal may look like for someone experiencing hunger.

As part of the event, students from across Clay County designed one-of-a-kind bowls, which were featured in a silent auction.

The Clay County Salvation Army 21st annual Empty Bowls luncheon (Rich Jones/Photo Credit: Rich Jones, WOKV/Cox Media Group)

Nina Wunderlich with the Women’s Auxiliary says the organization partners with local schools to involve students in giving back to the community.

“I don’t know how much the teachers say to them about feeding the homeless, but the money that we raise goes to fund our food pantry at our Clay County headquarters on County Road 220. So, we have a food pantry that feeds probably, I think we have between 80 and 100 clients that come every week.”

She added that proceeds from the event also help fund programs beyond the pantry, including youth initiatives.

“We have a very vibrant youth program, so we have on Wednesday nights, a character building event for mostly undeserved in the community, probably about three years to maybe fifth grade or something. We feed them, and there’s probably about 20 kids that participate in that every week. On Thursday nights, we have a great band, well, performing arts. So, we have lots of music lessons, percussion, piano, guitar, ukulele, dance, and these kids can come for kind of a discounted price and get lessons every week.”

The Clay County Salvation Army 21st annual Empty Bowls luncheon (Rich Jones/Photo Credit: Rich Jones, WOKV/Cox Media Group)

The Empty Bowls event is the auxiliary’s largest annual fundraiser, typically bringing in between $10,000 and $12,000.

The Salvation Army’s food pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For more information, visit the Clay County Salvation Army website or call (904) 276 6677.

©2026 Cox Media Group