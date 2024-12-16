San Marco Branch Library closed for the rest of the day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The San Marco Branch Library is closed for the rest of Monday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to an email, it’s because of a “facilities issue.”

The library typically closes at 8 p.m.

Officials want to remind you the digital library is always available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.