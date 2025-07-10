San Mateo Little League softball and baseball teams fundraising for regionals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time since the 1960s, softball and baseball teams from San Mateo are heading to regionals, one tournament away from the Little League World Series.

These teams have a historic opportunity to compete at the regional level, marking a significant milestone in their journey.

The teams are fundraising $18,000 to ensure all players can participate without a financial burden.

“These are the people I’ve been playing with since I was like in T-ball,” Macon, a player on the team, said. “It’s just something I do every day and never want to stop.”

“I played with them my whole entire life,” Brooke, the team’s shortstop, said. “Growing up together and sharing this moment together, it’s really fun.”

“Most of this team has been at this park since they were about four years old,” Coach Edmonds said. “To see them make this last run as a family, it’s awesome.”

“Heroes get remembered, but legends never die,” Coach Haynes said. “It’s the message about the whole season. They have a chance to be great.”

The San Mateo teams have been playing together since childhood, forming strong bonds and a sense of community. The historic ballpark has been a place where many first fell in love with America’s pastime, creating lasting memories.

The teams are actively fundraising to cover the costs of their trip to regionals. Click here to see a GoFundMe that has been set up for the teams.

