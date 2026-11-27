ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Santa Claus is coming to Orange Park on a fire truck to mark the holiday season on December 18.

The Town of Orange Park Fire Department says the annual parade will begin and end at the fire station at a start time to be announced later on the department’s Facebook page and town website.

The town’s fire trucks and emergency vehicles will be lit up with holiday lights and carrying Santa as they meander through the neighborhoods.

Parade participants will spread Christmas cheer, candy, and smiles to every block. This is a free, family-friendly town tradition.

Town officials ask that residents and visitors bring the family, wave as the parade participants pass, and help keep the streets clear by parking on one side only and avoiding corners and tight turns.

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