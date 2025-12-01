SCAM ALERT: St. Augustine warns residents of fraudulent permit letters

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Residents of St. Augustine are being warned about scam letters claiming they owe money for unpaid permits, which are not from the City or any official department.

The City of St. Augustine has confirmed that these letters are fraudulent and emphasizes that they will never request residents to wire money for permits or fees.

The scam letters may appear official, but residents are advised to be cautious of any demands for immediate payment or unfamiliar contact information.

If an email regarding permits does not come from a citystaug.com address, it is likely a scam.

Residents who receive such letters are urged not to send any money or personal information.

The City advises residents to contact them directly using verified contact information to confirm the status of any permits.

If residents believe they have been victims of this scam, they should contact the St. Augustine Police Department or their bank immediately.

