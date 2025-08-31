Scaring the competition: 13th Floor Jacksonville up for USA’s best haunted house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An annual Jacksonville attraction has been nominated as one of USA Today 10Best’s top haunted houses ahead of the fall season.

13th Floor Jacksonville is one of 20 nominees in the category for USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 — meaning you have a say in which haunted house is the last survivor.

From USA Today:

“Designed to be intensely terrifying, 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, Florida, promises high-quality, immersive, and frightening experiences thanks to its professional-grade sets, props, special effects, and actors trained to create realistic scares. While the adrenaline might make you want to speed through each haunted house, you won’t want to miss the fog, strobe lights, jump scares, and monstrous animatronics.”

The haunted house, located on the Arlington Expressway, will be open on select nights from September 13 to November 8.

2025’s attractions include an asylum thought to have been abandoned, a mutant-haunted high school, and the decks of a ghost ship, ruled by an ancient evil...

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

13th Floor also has locations in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Phoenix and San Antonio, but Jacksonville is the only one to make the list.

If you want to tour around some of the other top picks before placing your vote, these locations in Florida and Georgia are also featured in the category:

A Petrified Forest, Altamonte Springs, Florida

Netherworld Haunted House, Stone Mountain, Georgia

Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail, Plant City, Florida

Terror of Tallahassee, Tallahassee, Florida

To see all nominees and cast your vote, click here.

Voting ends at 12 pm EST on Monday, September 22. The winners will be announced on October 1.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]