Sea and Sky Air Show headlines weekend events in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — The skies and waterways of the First Coast will once again be transformed into the backdrop for the most exciting air acts and military demonstrations.

This free event is Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26 and features a dynamic over-the-ocean sky show highlighted by the world-famous United States Navy Blue Angels and more. (Blue Angels performance subject to cancellation based on the federal government shutdown).

Full list of events for Sea and Sky

Tuesday, October 21:

Johnnyswim | When the War is Over Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, October 23:

Dirty Heads & Jake Owen - 6:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Friday, October 24:

BOOOVAL Trunk or Treat - 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Australia’s Thunder From Down Under Temptation Tour 2025 - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: Bewitched Broadway - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Earth, Wind and Fire Tribute Band - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Saturday, October 25:

Jacksonville Pet Adoption Festival - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

The Rocky Horror Picture Show - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: Bewitched Broadway - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Sunday, October 26:

Jacksonville Pet Adoption Festival - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

