Search for missing teen swimmer in Jacksonville Beach transitions to recovery

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The search efforts for the missing 15-year-old swimmer who went missing in Jacksonville Beach have become a recovery operation.

The teenager was reported missing by his family on Saturday afternoon.

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue, Jacksonville Beach Police Department, JSO Air Unit, JSO Marine Unit, Jacksonville Fire Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard were all on the scene.

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue told Action News Jax that the efforts transitioned on Saturday night. They are working with partner agencies to continue the search.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department told Action News Jax the Coast Guard was searching south of Jacksonville Beach due to tides.

