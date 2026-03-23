Search underway for escaped inmate after walking off work squad

CHIPLEY, Fla — Law enforcement is actively searching for an escaped state inmate in the Sunny Hills community after the individual walked away from a work squad.

Authorities say the incident occurred near White Double Pond, where deputies are currently on scene. The inmate was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants with a white stripe.

Residents in the area are urged to remain alert and report any suspicious activity. Officials stress that the individual should not be approached.

Anyone with information on the inmate’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling 911 or 850-638-6111.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group