Search underway for missing person who fell into St. Johns River at Palatka Riverfront

PALATKA, Fla. — A search is underway Tuesday morning for at least one person who fell into the St. Johns River Monday night while shrimping at the Palatka Riverfront.

Two individuals fell into the water, prompting several people to jump in and assist. However, at least one person reportedly did not resurface, leading to ongoing search efforts, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Dive teams and the marine unit are on site again Tuesday morning to continue the search. However, adverse weather conditions are hindering their efforts.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid the area until further notice as the search continues.

