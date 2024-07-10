‘Secure environment:’ Nassau County introduces safe place for child custody exchanges

YULEE, Fla. — A new parking spot located in front of the sheriff’s office at 77151 Citizens Circle in Yulee was unveiled by Sheriff Bill Leeper as a safe location during child custody exchanges.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Child Custody Exchange Safe Zone provides a secure, neutral location for parents sharing custody to safely transfer their children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“The safety and well-being of our community’s children are paramount,” Sheriff Leeper said. “This new safe zone offers a secure environment for custody exchanges, reducing potential conflicts and ensuring peace of mind for parents during what can often be a stressful process.”

Sheriff Bill Leeper Sheriff Bill Leeper announced the opening of the Child Custody Exchange Safe Zone parking spot right in front of the sheriff's office. (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

The designated parking location was opened as part of a Florida law requiring all sheriff’s offices in the state to create at least one safe exchange location. Governor Ron DeSantis signed this legislation into law in early June.

READ: Man shot during reported argument over child custody in the Ortega Farms area, JSO reports

The exchange zone is under 24/7 video surveillance and is next to the sheriff’s office and the memorial wall.

“We encourage parents and guardians to take advantage of this new resource, designed to prioritize the well-being and safety of children during custody exchanges,” the sheriff’s office said.

Action News Jax reported in June when a man was charged after biting off part of another person’s ear during a custody swap in Nassau County.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.