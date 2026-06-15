Seniors vs Crime: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to host fraud, scam awareness event

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office will host a Seniors vs Crime fraud and scam awareness presentation Tuesday, June 16, from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. at Celebration Hall at St. Anastasia Catholic Church.

The event is free and open to the public.

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Seniors vs Crime is a special project of Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier in partnership with St. Johns County Sheriff Robert A. Hardwick.

The program educates residents about common scams, assists victims of fraud and deceptive business practices, and mediates civil disputes.

Common scams to be addressed include home repair fraud involving unlicensed contractors, imposter scams in which callers pose as family members or government and utility representatives, lottery and prize scams, and romance scams conducted through online relationships.

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All services provided through the program are confidential and free of charge.

For more information, contact the Seniors vs Crime office at (904) 209-1432 or stjohns@svcproject.org. The office is located at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, 3370 US 1 S, St. Augustine.

Walk-in hours are Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Assistance requests can also be submitted at seniorsvscrime.com/file-a-complaint.

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