Settlement reached over Golden Ray cargo ship that capsized in St. Simons Sound

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A federal lawsuit against the owner of the cargo ship that capsized in the Saint Simons Sound has been settled and dismissed.

It comes about five years since the MV Golden Ray cargo ship, designed to carry automobiles, turned over onto its side shortly after leaving the port of Brunswick.

RELATED: Removal of the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray timeline

Action News Jax first told you two years ago when more than 20 businesses sued salvage companies involved with the ship recovery.

According to the lawsuit at the time, those businesses affected wanted the defendants to restore the St. Simmons Sound and surrounding waters and marshland and to pay for lost income during the time the wreckage was there.

It was carrying more than 4,000 cars and 300,000 gallons of fuel when it capsized.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.