Seven arrested in Glynn County on gun, drug charges

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of seven people they said were netted during a joint operation. Authorities confiscated guns and drugs including three firearms, 369.72 grams of marijuana, 5.5 grams of cocaine, 1.34 grams of methamphetamine, a sheriff’s office news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The following people were arrested during the Nov. 21 operation:

Caleb Pensyl: Violation of Probation and Failure to Appear (Felony)

Amanda Vermeulen: Violation of Probation, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Detrick Edwards: Failure to Appear and Possession Schedule II (Cocaine).

Carl Crews: Violation of Probation and Failure to Appear (Felony).

Anthony Lewis: Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana more than an Ounce.

Justin Smith: Violation of Probation (Felony)

Lafon Ferguson: Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Glynn gun, drug bust These items were confiscated during a Nov. 21, 2024 bust in Glynn County resulting in seven arrests. (Glynn County Sheriff's Office)





[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.